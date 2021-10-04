VHN Daily: Pietrangelo to Team Canada; All quiet on Lehner Twitter front

Alex Pietrangelo received some good news as the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman reportedly was informed by Hockey Canada that he has a spot on the roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing, China. According to the Toronto Sun, Pietrangelo was one of three players notified of their roster spots. The others are Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid. Our Dan Kingerski has the story.

Sunday was a quiet day on Robin Lehner’s Twitter page. Nothing new from the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender 24 hours after a string of Tweets blasted the NHL and the NHL Players Association regarding medications administered by teams.

But the league confirmed it does want to speak to Lehner about his comments. He is not being disciplined or silenced. The NHL just wants to get his full side of the story. Read Lehner’s comments from Saturday here:

After having the weekend off, the Golden Knights return to the ice Monday at City National Arena where things will be less crowded. Saturday, 22 players were re-assigned to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights and their training camp begins this afternoon at the Silver Knights’ Lifeguard Arena practice facility. General manager Tim Speltz will give an update prior to practice as his team’s roster is pretty much set.

