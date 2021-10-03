VHN Daily: Brendan Brisson impresses in exhibition

Brendan Brisson is still months (years?) away from joining the Vegas Golden Knights. But he is trying to make a positive impression and live up to the hype of being the team’s No. 1 draft pick from 2020.

Brisson is getting ready for his sophomore season at the University of Michigan and Saturday, he registered a hat trick in the Wolverines’ 7-1 exhibition win over Bowling Green in Ann Arbor. Normally, that might tick off George McPhee, the Knights’ president of hockey operations. McPhee was an all-American with the Eagles and was the 1982 Hobey Baker Award recipient. But since he has a vested interest in Brisson’s development, he probably was O.K. with Saturday’s result.

The Henderson Silver Knights open their training camp Monday at Lifeguard Arena. G.M Tim Speltz will chat with the media and he should have plenty to say after spending the last two weeks watching who will be playing for Manny Viveiros.

Around the NHL:

Sportsnet.ca: Terrible news out of Edmonton as Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been sidelined due to a heart condition as a result of his COVID-19 bout. He has been diagnosed with myocarditis.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

WashingtonHockeyNow: Nicklas Backstrom said he’s not going to rush coming back from his hip injury and the veteran center will rejoin the Caps’ roster at some point.

Sammi Silber said the Capitals have another injury issue as goaltender Ilya Samsonov did not practice Sunday after playing Saturday against Philadelphia.Samsonov has a lower body injury according to the team. He will be re-evaluated Monday.

BostonHockeyNow: With Linus Ullmark struggling in the preseason, it appears Jeremy Swayman will be the Bruins’ starting goaltender on opening night.

PittsburghHockeyNow: According to our Dan Kingerski, the Penguins are going to tighten up their COVID-19 protocols after two players recently tested positive. Last Monday, Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese tested positive for COVID. Six days later, Penguins winger Jake Guentzel also tested positive and was placed in the NHL’s protocol.

DetroitHockeyNow: Dylan Larkin has returned to the Red Wings’ lineup and he likens his comeback to that of fictional NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson appears to have found a home in Colorado and according to Adrian Dater, is expected to sign a contract with the Avalanche.