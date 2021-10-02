VHN Daily: Lehner still yapping; Oct. 1 ceremony memorable

If you thought Robin Lehner was done talking when he spent more than an hour opining on a variety of topics on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast earlier this week, guess again.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender is still upset about the way the Jack Eichel situation is being handled in Buffalo and it’s not just about the Sabres. Lehner is not pleased with the NHL Players Association for not having Eichel’s back as the player and team continue to haggle over what kind of surgery Eichel needs for his neck injury.

Lehner, who will appear as a guest on The Volume Sports podcast next week, said In a series of Tweets Friday, the NHLPA has not done its job.

In a thread on his Twitter account, Lehner also responded to a follower saying he is fine after being injured in the Golden Knights’ los to the Kings Thursday in Salt Lake City.

The Knights bounced back Friday and shut out the Kings 4-0 as they remembered the fourth anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shootings that claimed the lives of 58 people at a concert. The team had a moment of silence to honor the victims, the players wore “Vegas Strong” stickers on their helmets and 600 first responders and their families were invited by the team to attend the game.

“I thought it was a really nice tribute.,” said coach Peter DeBoer. “Right from Day One this organization has tried to do the right thing as far as remembering the people that we lost that day, and I think that’s going to continue to be a part of what we do here every year.”

Around the NHL

Sportsnet.ca: Zac Rinaldo is persona non grata with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization as the Jackets have elected to not allow Rinaldo to attend their AHL team’s training camp in Cleveland after Rinaldo refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

