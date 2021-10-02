Miromanov unable to stick with Golden Knights

Apparently, Daniil Miromanov’s heroics the past 48 hours weren’t enough to keep him in a Golden Knights sweater.

Miromanov had scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ last two preseason games against Los Angeles. Saturday, he and 21 others were reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

The Silver Knights open their training camp Monday at Lifeguard Arena.

Miromanov, a 24-year-old rookie defenseman from Russia, had won over his Golden Knights teammates with his preseason play. However, he admitted after scoring two goals in the Knights’ 4-0 win over the Kings Friday that he needs to work on his defensive skills.

He’ll get that chance in Henderson.

The complete list of those reassigned are:

Forwards: Jack Dugan, Lucas Elvenes, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Maxim Marushev, Mason Primeau, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jermaine Loewen, Ben Thomson, Lynden McCallum and Daniel D’Amato.

Defensemen: Daniil Miromanov, Kaedan Korczak, Zack Hayes, Derrick Pouliot, Ian McCoshen, Brayden Pachal and Peter DiLiberatore.

Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera.

The one notable name missing from the list? Peyton Krebs. The rookie center did not play Friday, but had appeared in the first three Golden Knights preseason games.And though Krebs has yet to register a point, he remains in the mix for a spot on the opening night roster when the Golden Knights host the expansion Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena.

The moves Saturday gets the Golden Knights’ roster down to 25 though forward Alex Tuch will miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from off-season should surgery.

The team was also waiting to hear the results of tests on Nicolas Roy’s ribcage after he was cross-checked Thursday and left the game late in the third period. If he is out for an extended period of time, that will likely provide a spot for Krebs to stay in the NHL. Brett Howden is also trying to make the team and he is still on the Golden Knights roster.

The Golden Knights, who are 2-2 in the preseason with three games remaining, took Saturday off. They’ll be off Sunday as well before returning to the ice Monday morning at City National Arena. And while Miromanov won’t be there, his return is but a phone call and a 20-minute drive away from Henderson.