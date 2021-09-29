3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ 4-3 win; injury update

The Golden Knights evened their preseason record to 1-1 with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in front of 16,867 at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday. Here are Three takeaways from Tuesday’s game:

1. LB is OK: Laurent Brossoit’s debut as a Golden Knight in goal was solid. He tracks the puck well through traffic and two of the three goals he gave up he never really saw the puck until it was too late.

“I thought he was solid,” coach Peter DeBoer said of Brossoit, who made 19 saves in earning the win. “When we got him, the scouting report on him was “Calm, Cool and Collective” and I think we saw that from him tonight.”

2. Vets finish strong: It was no surprise DeBoer had his veteran players on the ice in the late stages as the Avs pulled the goalie and pushed for the equalizer. Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez finished the game and Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault were also out there toward the end.

“I think our veteran guys decided they were not going to lose this game,” DeBoer said.

3. Good in the circle: The Knights were running a bit cold in the faceoff circle early on but they got better and despite losing a draw which led to Jack Johnson’s third-period goal, Vegas wound up winning 29 of the 52 faceoffs, a 56% clip.

It has been a point of emphasis for DeBoer since he took over two years ago and his main centers did well vs. the Avs. Brett Howden was 7 of 12 and Nicolas Roy was 8 of 11.

Injury update

Mark Stone skated with the players who were not scheduled to dress Tuesday, a good sign for the team. Stone was hit in the side of a head by a puck off a deflected shot in the first period of Sunday’s game vs. San Jose. The Captain played just 3:05.

“He should be fine,” DeBoer said of Stone.

DeBoer listed defenseman Shea Theodore as day-to-day with an unspecified injury he suffered in the third period. Fellow defenseman Brayden McNabb has a charley horse according to DeBoer and may need a little more time to get back on the ice.

The Golden Knights did not suffer any injuries in Tuesday’s game against Colorado.

Frozen Fury next

The Golden Knights will practice Wednesday and again Thursday morning before flying to Salt Lake City to face the Los Angeles Kings in the first of back-to-back games. The same two teams meet Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Kings will be the home team Thursday at Vivint Arena as they bring back their annual “Frozen Fury” game. For years, the Kings came to Las Vegas to play in the preseason game, first at the MGM Grand Garden, then at T-Mobile Arena and it was branded “Frozen Fury” to help market the game.

1 October Blood Drive

The Golden Knights plan to hold a blood drive as part of the team’s remembrance of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting which took the lives of 58 concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival just down the street from T-Mobile Arena. The number later grew to 60 as two additional shooting victims died.

The blood drive will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at City National Arena. Team officials will be participating and former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland will be there as well. There will also be a special pregame ceremony to honor the victims and the first responders.