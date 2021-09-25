Michael Bublé throws shade on Vegas Golden Knights

Michael Bublé, the accomplished world-renowned singer and performer, may not want to return to Las Vegas anytime soon.

The Vancouver native chided the audience during his performance Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights. Bublé said the Golden Knights should win the Stanley Cup with Marc-Andre Fleury.

Of course, Fleury is no longer with the Golden Knights.

The crowd at The Fortress, which is what the Knights and their fan base have dubbed their home rink, lustily booed Bublé, who is a Vancouver Canucks devotee, who countered with “I hate the Golden Knights.”

Naturally, the response on social media in Las Vegas was swift.

And there was this:

Obviously, Bublé was just trying to have some fun with his audience. But he may have underestimated the devotion the folks in Sin City have for their NHL team. They might want to remind Bublé that their Golden Knights knocked his Canucks out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs two years ago.

Tough crowd that Vegas audience.

Bublé has always been well received in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy Award winner and 14-time Juno Award recipient’s top hits “Home” and “Haven’t Met You Yet” are mainstays when he performs and he usually has the crowd eating out of his hands. But Friday, he may crossed the (red) line by venturing into sports banter with his audience. Probably not a good idea, especially since his team, the Canucks, have never won a Stanley Cup in their 51-year history. The Golden Knights, who are entering their fifth year in the NHL made the Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Bublé performs in Anaheim Saturday night. He better not throw shade inside the Honda Center about the Ducks. He need only look up to the rafters when he takes the stage and he’ll see the Stanley Cup championship banner the Ducks won in 2007. The guess is he’ll refrain from talking hockey tonight.