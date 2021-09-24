VHN Daily: A slimmed down Lehner; Eichel trade ask ‘Insane’

NHL training camps opened Thursday and for the most part, things were upbeat across the league.

The expansion Seattle Kraken held their first-ever practice. Injured players returned to the ice with one notable exception. In Buffalo, Jack Eichel flunked his physical as expected as his injured neck precludes him from participating. He also was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres, who one NHL general manager said their asking price to trade Eichel is “insane.”

In Vegas, Robin Lehner was noticeably skinnier and the goaltender admitted that he has shed some pounds. How many, he wouldn’t say, but he said that with turning 30, he needed to adjust his body and his game to compete at an optimum level.

We’ll see what Day 2 of training camp brings. Perhaps a signing or two?

ESPN.com: Capacity at NHL rinks will return to 100% for the majority of the 32 teams. However, according to ESPN.com, some buildings remained at reduced capacity. Where does your favorite team’s building fit?

Associated Press: The Kraken finally hit the ice for its first practice. How did it go?

