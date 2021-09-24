Golden Knights introduce new TV rinkside reporter

Golden Knights fans won’t know Ashali Vise unless they also caught a St. Louis Blues telecast the last five years. But they’ll get to know her quickly.

Vise was announced Thursday as the team’s new ringside reporter as the Golden Knights unveiled their complete on-air talent lineup. Vise replaces Stormy Buontony and becomes the third ringside reporter in the team’s brief five-year history. Aly Lozoff was the team’s reporter in its inaugural year with Stormy serving in that role the last three years.

“I could not be more excited to join the Vegas Golden Knights and this incredible broadcast crew,” Vise said in a statement. “From the outside looking in, the VGK have been the most exciting team to watch in the National Hockey League and I look forward to covering this group for this passionate fan base.

“I hope my excitement for the game shines through and I can’t wait to get started.”

The play-by-play teams of Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy on television and Dan D’Uva and Gary Lawless on radio return for their fifth seasons. Jesus Lopez, who does a great job as the team’s PXP man on the Golden Knights’ Spanish radio broadcasts, is back as well along with his sidekick Herbert Castro.

Also back is pregame, intermission and postgame TV host Daren Millard. The new face is a familiar one as former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will join Millard and Darren Eliot on the AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain set for analysis. Engelland, who serves in the organization as a special assistant to owner Bill Foley, may be best known for his emotional speech delivered prior to the Golden Knights home opener in their inaugural season following the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that saw 58 people die, a number that would later grow to 60. Watch the speech here:

Vise, who spent five years with the Blues, including their Stanley Cup championship run in 2019, will be part of 70 ATTSN-RM telecasts. The Knights will appear on national television 12 times this season.