VHN Daily: Tkachuk still unsigned in Ottawa; Patrick deal done in Vegas

It’s the start of a new week and it happens to be a big one. NHL training camps open in the next few days and the puck drops on the preseason schedule by the weekend. However, for some teams, some unfinished business remains.

Take Ottawa for example. The Senators are still trying to get a deal done with RFA Brady Tkachuk and according to his brother Matthew, who plays for the Calgary Flames, told sportsnet.ca it has been a tough negotiation for brother Brady and it may not get done in time for the start of camp. Their dad Keith was a holdout and Matthew Tkachuk himself missed some training camp time over money.

The Vegas Golden Knights avoided such a scenario as they got Nolan Patrick signed. Patrick’s deal is two years, $2.4 million. Even with the inflated price of housing in Las Vegas, Patrick should be able to find something in Summerlin where the team’s City National Arena practice facility is located.

Rookie camps and tournaments wrap up Monday and it’s a last chance for players to make a positive impression and earn an invitation to the veterans’ training camp later in the week. Maybe the Golden Knights can score more than two goals and win a game in Arizona at the Coyotes Rookie Faceoff Tournament when they play the Los Angeles Kings today in the finale. The Knights prospects have lost both games by identical 5-2 scores.

Around the NHL …

Sportsnet.ca: Brady Tkachuk’s negotiations with the Ottawa Senators is not going as smoothly as either side would like and according to his brother Matthew, a deal may not get done in time for the start of training camp.

VegasHockeyNow: Nolan Patrick got his deal done. Now it’s up to him to earn his place in Peter DeBoer’s lineup. Where he winds up on the ice is anyone’s guess.

DetroitHockeyNow: The Red Wings got quite a scare when defenseman prospect Jared McIsaac got knocked out after hitting his head against the glass against Columbus Sunday. Fortunately, he’s going to be O.K.

SanJoseHockeyNow: The Sharks’ prospects looked good beating the Golden Knights in Arizona Sunday. Ryan Merkley has played well offensively. It’s his defense that the team is concerned with.

BostonHockeyNow: To the surprise of nobody, really, Boston Bruins first round pick Fabian Lysell is expected to play for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL this season.

PittsburghHockeyNow: The Penguins are trying to fine tune and polish up some things in anticipation to the start of veterans’ training camp this week.

NYIHockeyNow: How good was Zdeno Chara when he joined the Islanders the first time around? Teammate Dave Scatchard said he and his teammates were scared to death when Big Z wound up to take a slapshot because he never knew where it was going.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Peyton Krebs isn’t the only member of his family trying to make the NHL. His brother Dru Krebs is trying to make a positive impression on the Washington Capitals.