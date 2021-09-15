VGN Daily: McDavid says Oilers’ time to catch Golden Knights is now

The Edmonton Oilers believe they are good enough to challenge the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division title and make a long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But are they? Yes, the Oilers possess a terrific 1-2 punch in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but after them, then what? Can they really take a run at the Golden Knights?

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights appear set to have another strong season in Year Five of the franchise. They made several off-season moves, the biggest being trading Marc-Andre Fleury. The Golden Knights are also very confident and it shows in the sportsbooks where the team’s Season Points Total is a lofty 107 1/2.

VegasHockeyNow: The Vegas Golden Knights’ SPT is a lofty 107 1/2. But that total may not be high enough given the teams it is competing against in the weak Pacific Division.

Edmonton: Connor McDavid knows the Oilers have been underachievers and he said it’s up to the players to change the narrative. “The time is now,” McDavid told sportsnet.ca during the team’s preseason player availability. “(GM) Kenny (Holland) has done his job. He’s gone out and added some pieces. It’s on us now to put the thing together.”

Minnesota: The clock continues to tick on the Wild’s attempt to get Karill Kaprizov signed in time for training camp. GM Bill Guerin told tsn.ca the team has made “a sizable offer and he believes the deal will eventually get done.

Washingtonhockeynow: The trade to acquire Garnet Hathaway in 2018 has turned out to be a good one for the Capitals. Hathaway has provided grit and skill to the Caps’ fourth line.

Vancouver: After a tough year for himself and the team fraught with issues from COVID-19, goaltender Thatcher Demko told sportsnet.ca he knows he has a great opportunity to establish himself as the Canucks’ starter in goal. Can he take full advantage of it?

New Jersey: Jimmy Vesey is on the move once again, this time to New Jersey where he agreed to a tryout deal with the Devils, who also announced Tuesday the signings of center Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. According to ESPN.com, they will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp Sept. 22 at Prudential Center.

Detroithockeynow: Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman finished getting his 2021-22 roster in order by persuading Givani Smith to agree to a two-year contract. The Red Wings hope he will be ready to claim a bottom six forward role this season. Smith registered nine goals, 15 points and 54 penalty minutes in 25 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins last season. Smith could give the Red Wings a consistent, tough, physical presence.

SanJosehockeynow: The Sharks are hoping Jasper Weatherby can provide some quality depth and some much-needed scoring. The University of North Dakota star has a high ceiling according to Sharks GM Doug Wilson.