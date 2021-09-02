Golden Knights Announce Rookie Camp Roster

Hockey is around the corner. The Vegas Golden Knights preseason schedule will begin at home against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 26, and now rookie camp will begin in a couple of weeks, too.

The Golden Knights announced rookie camp will begin on Sept. 15.

The rookie camp roster:

Forwards: Jakub Brabenec, Daniel D’Amato, Zach Dean, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Dugan, Jacob Gaucher, Marcus Kallionkieli, Peyton Krebs, Jermain Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Kaleb Pearson, Mason Primeau.

Defensemen: Layton Ahac, Daniil Chayka, Arthur Cholach, Connor Corcoran, Lukas Cormier, Peter DeLiberatore, Zach Hayes, Kaedan Korczak, Mark Lajoie, Adam McCormick.

Goalies: Carl Lindbom, Jiri Patera, Jesper Vikman.