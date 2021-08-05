Connect with us

NHL

Knights CMO Brian Killingsworth Leaves Organization, Per Report

Published

6 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, Brian Killingsworth
Vegas Golden Knights, Brian Killingsworth

Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth has left the Vegas Golden Knights organization leaving on his own terms Thursday afternoon, per a report from SinBin.com. The former CMO was vital to the early success of the Golden Knights and has been with the team since its inception in 2017.

Killingsworth and his team are responsible for the “VegasBorn” slogan. They also had their part in the gold jerseys and helmets, Chance the Gila Monster as the mascot, as well as various community events and fundraisers plus so much more.

 

According to SinBin Vegas, Killingsworth is the 15th member of business management in the Golden Knights organization that has left within the past three months. This is number is close to the number of people that have left the organization within the first three years of the team combined.

This comes a week after trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, one of the most marketable players in the NHL.

In 2019, when Fleury made his diving save against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Killingsworth saw a marketable opportunity. The Golden Knights president put Fleury’s save on Nic Petan into trophy form in December 2019. For more than a year, Killingsworth and his team kept the thousands of Fleury figurines a secret before giving them out as souvenirs on May 7th and 8th 2021.

In April of 2018, Killingsworth and his team put a Golden Knights jersey on the Vegas Statue of Liberty before a playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings. He also helped launch VGK Worldwide, an internet website that allows Golden Knights fans from all across the world to communicate with one another.

In his four years with the organization, Killingsworth did a tremendous job in marketing the Golden Knights. He was able to bring in thousands of new fans in an expansion city for the NHL. Previously, Killingsworth has worked for the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will no doubt find a new home somewhere else in professional sports.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is a senior at Robert Morris University and a contributing writer for Vegas Hockey Now. He also writes for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Now, and The Titusville Herald and runs his own Youtube channel by the name of Owen Krepps.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously