Knights CMO Brian Killingsworth Leaves Organization, Per Report

Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth has left the Vegas Golden Knights organization leaving on his own terms Thursday afternoon, per a report from SinBin.com. The former CMO was vital to the early success of the Golden Knights and has been with the team since its inception in 2017.

Killingsworth and his team are responsible for the “VegasBorn” slogan. They also had their part in the gold jerseys and helmets, Chance the Gila Monster as the mascot, as well as various community events and fundraisers plus so much more.

Go behind the Gold Jersey with Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth 🤘 #VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/cPaI6EcQhI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 4, 2020

According to SinBin Vegas, Killingsworth is the 15th member of business management in the Golden Knights organization that has left within the past three months. This is number is close to the number of people that have left the organization within the first three years of the team combined.

This comes a week after trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, one of the most marketable players in the NHL.

In 2019, when Fleury made his diving save against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Killingsworth saw a marketable opportunity. The Golden Knights president put Fleury’s save on Nic Petan into trophy form in December 2019. For more than a year, Killingsworth and his team kept the thousands of Fleury figurines a secret before giving them out as souvenirs on May 7th and 8th 2021.

In April of 2018, Killingsworth and his team put a Golden Knights jersey on the Vegas Statue of Liberty before a playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings. He also helped launch VGK Worldwide, an internet website that allows Golden Knights fans from all across the world to communicate with one another.

In his four years with the organization, Killingsworth did a tremendous job in marketing the Golden Knights. He was able to bring in thousands of new fans in an expansion city for the NHL. Previously, Killingsworth has worked for the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will no doubt find a new home somewhere else in professional sports.