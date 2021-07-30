Drama Over? BarStool Reports Fleury WILL Report to Chicago

It wasn’t the fairytale ending for Vegas Golden Knights fans or goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. In some perfect world, Fleury would have won a Stanley Cup on Vegas ice and skated into the sunset with a beaming smile. At the very least, Fleury would have played out his career in his adopted hometown after nearly 15 years in Pittsburgh. Instead, he was NHL trade fodder.

The Golden Knights unceremoniously traded Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks for little more than a bag of pucks to clear his $7 million salary off the books. Worse, Fleury’s agent, Alan Walsh, threw daggers via Twitter when he claimed even well after the trade, no one from the Golden Knights organization called to inform Fleury of the trade.

He found out via Twitter.

Fleury apparently did not get the same consideration that teammate Ryan Reaves got. Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said he put Reaves on the NHL trade block and spoke with the player over several days to get input on the best fit.

Anyway…

To end the suspense and drama, Barstool Sports in Chicago reports that sources say Marc-Andre Fleury will report to the Chicago Blackhawks.

PER A SOURCE: Marc-Andre Fleury Will Report To The Chicago Blackhawks https://t.co/tZ291HEBa4 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) July 30, 2021

Some colleagues in the Pittsburgh media were strong with reports that Fleury would not report to Chicago, and instead, the Pittsburgh Penguins would swoop in to rescue the Flower. However, our sister site Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the Penguins were not interested.

Fleury, of course, is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. He posted career-bests 1.98 GAA, and a .928 save percentage.

“He wanted to play in Vegas,” McCrimmon said.

Unlike with the Golden Knights, Fleury will be the unquestioned starter in Chicago. The 36-year-old goalie with one year remaining on his contract with a $7 million AAV. Kevin Lankenin is the backup.

Chicago acquired defensemen, Seth Jones and Jake McCabe. Chicago also acquired Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson.