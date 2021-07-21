Vegas Golden Knights
Seattle Kraken Expansion Picks Roll In; 29 of 30 Leaked
The picks aren’t official, but nearly all Seattle Kraken expansion draft picks have been leaked via Twitter. Former TSN reporter turned Daily Faceoff lead Frank Seravalli did most of the damage to the Wednesday night ESPN broadcast. The usual suspects from TSN and Sportsnet did some heavy lifting, too.
While Vegas Golden Knights and their fans watched the drama from afar, teams and fanbases puckered through the day, picks were leaked, one by one until 29 of the 30 picks were known. Seattle GM Ron Francis had a clear design. Many of the names below you will not recognize or know much about.
Seattle bypassed the big names like Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price. They instead opted for nearly two dozen players who are either not established NHL players or secondary skaters on their team. By preliminary math, Seattle’s payroll will be about $52 million, plus contracts to Vince Dunn and Jamie Oleksiak.
Seattle, if Francis chooses, will have a boatload of cash for free agents on July 28.
Seattle won’t be nearly as good as the inaugural Vegas Golden Knights, who were led by an All-Star Stanley Cup-winning goalie and were plied with talented players to select more talented players.
Here are the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft picks. Our apologies to ESPN’s broadcast at 5 p.m. tonight.
Metro Division:
- PIT: Brandon Tanev
- WSH: Vitek Vanecek
- NYR: Collin Blackwell
- NYI Jordan Eberle
- PHI: Carsen Twarynski
- NJD: Nathan Bastian
- CBJ: Gavin Bayreuther
- CAR: Morgan Geekie
Atlantic Division
- OTT: Joey Daccord
- TOR: Jared McCann
- TBL: Yanni Gourde
- BUF: William Borgen
- MTL: Cale Fleury
- BOS: Jeremy Lauzon
- FLA: Chris Driedger
- DET: ?
Central Division
- COL: Joonas Donskoi
- WPG: Mason Appleton
- MIN: Carson Soucy
- NSH: Calle Järnkrok
- STL: Vince Dunn
- DAL: Jamie Oleksiak (Signed via UFA window. Contract TBD).
- AZ: Tyler Pitlick
- CHI: John Quenneville
Pacific Division
- LAK: Kurtis MacDermid
- VAN: Kole Lind
- CGY: Mark Giordano
- ANA: Haydn Fleury
- SJS: Alexander True
- EDM: Adam Larsson (Signed UFA to $4 million AAV contract)
- VGK: Exempt