Seattle Kraken Expansion Picks Roll In; 29 of 30 Leaked

The picks aren’t official, but nearly all Seattle Kraken expansion draft picks have been leaked via Twitter. Former TSN reporter turned Daily Faceoff lead Frank Seravalli did most of the damage to the Wednesday night ESPN broadcast. The usual suspects from TSN and Sportsnet did some heavy lifting, too.

While Vegas Golden Knights and their fans watched the drama from afar, teams and fanbases puckered through the day, picks were leaked, one by one until 29 of the 30 picks were known. Seattle GM Ron Francis had a clear design. Many of the names below you will not recognize or know much about.

Seattle bypassed the big names like Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price. They instead opted for nearly two dozen players who are either not established NHL players or secondary skaters on their team. By preliminary math, Seattle’s payroll will be about $52 million, plus contracts to Vince Dunn and Jamie Oleksiak.

Seattle, if Francis chooses, will have a boatload of cash for free agents on July 28.

Seattle won’t be nearly as good as the inaugural Vegas Golden Knights, who were led by an All-Star Stanley Cup-winning goalie and were plied with talented players to select more talented players.

Here are the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft picks. Our apologies to ESPN’s broadcast at 5 p.m. tonight.

Metro Division:

PIT: Brandon Tanev WSH: Vitek Vanecek NYR: Collin Blackwell NYI Jordan Eberle PHI: Carsen Twarynski NJD: Nathan Bastian CBJ: Gavin Bayreuther CAR: Morgan Geekie

Atlantic Division

OTT: Joey Daccord TOR: Jared McCann TBL: Yanni Gourde BUF: William Borgen MTL: Cale Fleury BOS: Jeremy Lauzon FLA: Chris Driedger DET: ?

Central Division

COL: Joonas Donskoi WPG: Mason Appleton MIN: Carson Soucy NSH: Calle Järnkrok STL: Vince Dunn DAL: Jamie Oleksiak (Signed via UFA window. Contract TBD). AZ: Tyler Pitlick CHI: John Quenneville

Pacific Division

LAK: Kurtis MacDermid VAN: Kole Lind CGY: Mark Giordano ANA: Haydn Fleury SJS: Alexander True EDM: Adam Larsson (Signed UFA to $4 million AAV contract) VGK: Exempt