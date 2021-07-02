Vegas Golden Knights Owner Forms “Foley Entertainment Group, LLC”

In response to the rapid growth of Vegas Golden Knights owner and chairman Bill Foley’s entertainment properties, Foley has formed Foley Entertainment Group, LLC. The group will oversee everything from the Golden Knights to Foley’s hotel and restaurant properties.

The announcement named Foley as chairman of the new group and a pair of co-CEOs: current VGK president and COO Kerry Bubolz and Randy Morton, who most recently served as president and COO of the Bellagio Resort and Casino for 13 years.

Here is the official press release from the Vegas Golden Knights:

VEGAS (July 1, 2021) – Vegas Golden Knights Chairman Bill Foley announced today, July 1, the formation of the Foley Entertainment Group LLC, a service organization that will oversee the Foley portfolio of entertainment properties. These properties currently include: the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Indoor Football Team, City National Arena, Lifeguard Arena, the Dollar Loan Center, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Hotel Le Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, California, a 5 star hotel under contract in Santa Barbara, Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, Montana, a number of other assets and any future acquisitions. Bill Foley will be the Chairman of the Foley Entertainment Group with Golden Knights President and Chief Operating Officer Kerry Bubolz serving as Co-CEO alongside Randy Morton.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, our organization has produced exceptional results across our entire business,” said Foley Entertainment Group Chairman Bill Foley. “In just the last 18 months, we added an American Hockey League team, we opened a brand new community hockey facility in Henderson, we purchased an Indoor Football League franchise and we are on track to open the Dollar Loan Center next spring. And we are not done. The formation of Foley Entertainment group will help us meet the demands of our future growth and expansion plans. With Randy Morton, we have secured a proven, experienced executive that will provide tremendous leadership and guidance as our enterprise continues to evolve. Foley Entertainment Group will play an instrumental role of maintaining our city’s status as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.” Morton joins Foley Entertainment Group after most recently serving as the President and COO of the Bellagio Resort and Casino from 2007-2020. Morton joined MGM MIRAGE (renamed MGM Resorts International) in 2000 as Vice President of its Hotel Operations for Bellagio, where he led the property to receive the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award which it held for more 19 years during his tenure. Morton began his career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts where he held executive positions at several resorts across the continental United States, Hawaii and Canada. He is a graduate of George Brown College in Toronto, Canada. “The arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights was a landmark moment in our city’s history,” said Foley Entertainment Group Co-CEO Randy Morton. “Known as a casino, leisure and convention town for the decades before, Las Vegas has built on this identity to evolve into the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Foley Entertainment Group will enhance this reputation even further while providing unmatched service and experiences to our fans, guests, partners and clients. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”