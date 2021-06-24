Vanquished: Vegas Golden Knights Bow in OT to Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime of Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

A 500-1 long-shot to win the Stanley Cup at the start of the playoffs, the Canadiens used a smothering defensive game to limit the Vegas Golden Knights’ scoring throughout the series. The Canadiens also received top-level goaltending from Carey Price the entire series.

Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal 1:39 into overtime.

The loss marks the second straight season and third time in four years the Golden Knights have reached the Stanely Cup Semifinal. In the team’s inaugural season they went to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Washington Capitals.

Vegas Hockey Now will be with you through the coming days and weeks to provide a look back as well as examining what may lie ahead for the team over the summer.