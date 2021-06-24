The Real Story Behind Celine Dion Vegas Golden Knights Viral Photo

The fanbase for the Montreal Canadiens and perhaps the entire Province of Quebec exploded in reaction to a viral photo of chanteuse Celine Dion wearing a Vegas Golden Knights helmet and posted on the scoreboard at T-Mobile Arena before Tuesday’s Game 5.

The pic added fuel to the fire that had many wondering what side the famous singer was on: her adopted hometown of Las Vegas where she’s been in residency for years or La Belle Provence where she grew up?

Dion has appeared in both a Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights jersey in the past, and in 2018 famously wore a VGK jersey on stage at one of her shows.

While Vegas fans were crowing That’s The Way It Is and Montreal faithful were wondering if their Heart Would Go On, it turns out Dion’s team had no knowledge of the photo. It appears it was photoshopped from a cover of her album Taking Chances then used by the Golden Knights. Noovo reporter Camille Lopez confirmed Dion and her team had nothing to do with it on Twitter.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l'aréna… est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l'album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021

There has been chatter in the Twittersphere that Celine Dion could show up to sing the anthem tonight since today is la Fête nationale, or Sainte-Jean-Baptiste Day. Or maybe she’ll just avoid the controversy entirely and stay All By Herself.