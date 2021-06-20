Vegas Golden Knights GM Tests Positive for COVID

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the team.

The Golden Knights say McCrimmon is self-isolating and following all recommended protocols for COVID-19.

No players were listed on the COVID-19 list for the VGK, and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Game Four was still slated to be played as scheduled.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme remains in COVID-19 protocols following his positive test before Game Three of the series as well.