Golden Knights Gameday
Vegas Golden Knights GM Tests Positive for COVID
Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the team.
The Golden Knights say McCrimmon is self-isolating and following all recommended protocols for COVID-19.
No players were listed on the COVID-19 list for the VGK, and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Game Four was still slated to be played as scheduled.
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme remains in COVID-19 protocols following his positive test before Game Three of the series as well.
Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Analysis2 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone Must Lead Vegas to Victory
Golden Knights Gameday3 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights GM Tests Positive for COVID
Golden Knights Gameday10 hours ago