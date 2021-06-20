Connect with us

Golden Knights Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights GM Tests Positive for COVID

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights nhl trade deadline rumors predictions schedule NHL return

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the team.

The Golden Knights say McCrimmon is self-isolating and following all recommended protocols for COVID-19.

No players were listed on the COVID-19 list for the VGK, and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Game Four was still slated to be played as scheduled.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme remains in COVID-19 protocols following his positive test before Game Three of the series as well.

 

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Vegas Hockey Now Editor-in-chief. Host, creator online hockey show @talkingpucktv. Yes I called NHL games.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN+ today!

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously