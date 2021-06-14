Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game One Blog

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens go head-to-head in the Stanley Cup Semifinal Game One tonight. Follow our live blog as we go!

VGK 4 – 1 MTL FINAL

How about that game? The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in a game that featured great goaltending and in the end too many mistakes by the Montreal Canadiens including a constant march to the penalty box. Shea Theodore was tremendous and finally found his offense tonight. If Vegas keeps this up, it should be a little more than a week from now that we’re booking a Vegas trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK 3 – 1 MTL End of Second Period

During the second period, the Canadiens kept hurting themselves by taking penalties. Although the VGK didn’t score with the man advantage, it still takes a lot of energy to kill penalties. Cole Caulfield scored his first playoff goal, a power-play marker that made it 2-1, as his parents looked on from the stands. But Vegas came right back down and scored 53 seconds later as Mattias Janmark tipped a puck in off the post past Price. After that, only Carey Price kept it from getting worse. His huge save on Mark Stone was eclipsed later in the period by the one he made on Jonathan Marchessault. Right now he’s carrying the Habs and keeping them in the game.

VGK 1 – 0 MTL End of First Period

Montreal came out hard, playing physical and buzzing around Marc-Andre Fleury in the Vegas Golden Knights net. Josh Anderson in particular was buzzing all period long. Alexander Romanov threw a big hit on Alex Pietrangelo that knocked him off his skates. But the Canadiens weren’t able to sustain the effort continuously. Then a costly icing led to the only goal of the period, as Mark Stone won a draw to the right of Carey Price. Brayden McNabb set up Shea Theodore for the one-timer while Stone screened Price, and the puck beat the Habs goaltender over the right shoulder to make it 1-0. The goal was Theodore’s first of the playoffs.

Both goaltenders have been good, but Marc-Andre Fleury has been especially sharp early.