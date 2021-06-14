Again Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Depth Shines in Game One Win

Three goals from defensemen. One from the third line. A 4-1 win in Game One. Just another night at the office for the Vegas Golden Knights.

During the course of any series a successful team – as part of a long run – will need depth scoring. Fortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights are one of the deepest teams in the NHL. It showed against the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. And in Game One against the Montreal Canadiens, it was on full display once again.

We can talk goaltending another day. Tonight, the spotlight goes to the defensemen who got shots through traffic. The guys who showed the patience to pick a spot, or even pass off for the assist as Shea Theodore did. It was one of the best games we’ve seen from the Golden Knights this playoffs in terms of goals from everywhere.

“The first goal was huge, and at the right time,” said Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. “With how we were playing (that goal) gave us an opportunity to take a deep breath gather ourselves and find our game.”

With regards to Shea Theodore finally finding the net, DeBoer said he thought it was due.

“It’s a confidence thing. I think he got looks last round but it wasn’t clicking. The fact he got one early here is a good sign. He needed it. Hopefully, he relaxes a bit more now. I thought he was outstanding tonight.”

Of his assist on Alec Martinez’s goal, Theodore actually said he was going to shoot but Martinez was hollering to him “how open he was” so Theodore passed. The fake sold so hard even on Carey Price that Martinez had an easy time finding the net.

Offense from the defense has been part of the Golden Knights game all season long. You often see the defensemen jumping into the rush, sometimes even leading it. They take chances. They try to press the play and create odd-man situations. Tonight against the Canadiens they were able to make things happen because of it. And now Montreal is going to have to figure out adjustments and quickly, or this series will be over quickly.