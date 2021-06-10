Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Complete Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Semi-Final series. This will be the first time the Golden Knights and Canadiens meet in the playoffs, and the two teams did not meet during the regular season due to the pandemic.

All-time, the Vegas Golden Knights have only beaten the Montreal Canadiens once in six tries. The VGK has lost twice in regulation and three times in overtime to the Habs.

The series will start Monday night in Las Vegas, with the Golden Knights now owning home-ice advantage for the remainder of the playoffs regardless of opponent.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (US TV Coverage)

Game 1: Mon., June 14: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 2: Wed. June 16: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Fri. June 18: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary