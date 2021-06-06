Mark Stone Announced As 2021 Selke Trophy Finalist

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for this season. It’s his second career nomination for the award, given to the NHL’s Best Defensive Forward.

Stone is nominated along with Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers. The 29-year-old Stone led the league with 58 takeaways, and put up 61 points (21-40-61) in 55 games.

The award is voted on following the close of the regular season by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The 2021 NHL Awards will take place at some point in the next month or so, although the exact dates and times have yet to be announced. Mark Stone joins Marc-Andre Fleury (Vezina Trophy) as Vegas Golden Knights players voted a finalist for individual NHL hardware.