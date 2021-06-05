Vegas Golden Knights Fans Rock T-Mobile in First 100% Capacity Game

T-Mobile Arena was deafening. The Vegas Golden Knights had just taken a 3-2 lead after Max Pacioretty’s deflection to cap a 45-second swing from down a goal to leading a critical Game Three against the Colorado Avalanche.

The sold-out crowd of 17,504 fans was on their feet, threatening to bring the roof down on the place.

“Our fans helped us believe it tonight,” said Pacioretty of the Golden Knights being able to come from behind and beat the Avalanche. “(We were) able to break the tie because Marchy (Jonathan Marchessault) broke the ice and then we got some momentum from the crowd.”

…and then Patches tips… 45 seconds to change the game and maybe the series… pic.twitter.com/n8RLP7UjeM — Vegas Hockey Now (@VegasHockeyNow) June 5, 2021

Marc-Andre Fleury has been the face of the franchise since Day One. He was once again tremendous in protecting that late lead for the Golden Knights, making several big saves in the final minutes to preserve the victory.

“Tonight was something else,” said Fleury. “We scored that third goal, and then you make a big save and everyone’s chanting your name… it gives you goosebumps. I’m still getting them now… that’s what makes playing this game so much fun.”

Fleury knew it was something special to have the building full for the first time in over a year. After warmups, he stayed on the ice just a little longer taking it all in, as if to etch it in his memory.

The place went nuts.

“It’s just so much fun to play in front of fans, especially our fans,” said Pacioretty “We’ve talked about so often how they’re able to help us take over a game. They stayed positive with us right until the very end. You use that momentum that they give us… the place was electric. This is the best place to play and especially in the playoffs it’s a lot of fun.”

It’s even more fun when you win, and the fans of the Vegas Golden Knights can head home knowing they had an assist on every goal tonight.

Vegas and Colorado square off in Game Four on Sunday afternoon at 5:30 PT. Colorado leads the best-of-seven series two games to one.