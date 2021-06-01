Marc-Andre Fleury Named Vezina Finalist for First Time

Marc-Andre Fleury has been nominated for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender for the first time in his future Hall of Fame career. The award is voted on by NHL general managers at the end of the regular season and awarded following the completion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The fact seems almost impossible to believe, but Fleury has never received a nomination for the award until now despite a 17-year career that now sees him third overall on the NHL’s all-time wins list at 492. This year with the Vegas Golden Knighs, Fleury compiled his best statistical season ever. He put up career marks with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He also finished third in the NHL with six shutouts this season.

He is joined by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer as a finalist.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner were named co-winners of the William Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals against in the NHL this season. For Fleury it was his first win and Lehner’s second.