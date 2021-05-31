Ryan Reaves to Have Hearing with NHL Player Safety

DENVER — On Monday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Ryan Reaves would have a hearing for his actions in the third period of the Vegas Golden Knights 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

However, you will notice the lack of two important words in the DoPS announcement. The NHL announcement did not include the words “in person,” which means Reaves is facing a lighter suspension than if it were “in person.”

Reaves retaliated on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves, who injured Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark in the second period with a late, high hit.

Janmark left the game and did not return. As of Monday morning, Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer did not yet have an update on Janmark.

“Defenseless player. Blindside. Interference. Obviously, (we) didn’t like the hit. We lost the player…Trying to get those out of the game,” Vegas winger Mark Stone said of Graves hit.

Reaves threw Graves to the ice in the third period and appeared to knee him multiple times as referees tried to pull Reeves out of the pile of players.

The NHL has been conducting those elevated level hearings via Zoom during the pandemic, but Reaves will not be subject to the increased potential of a five or more game suspension.

“I think emotions get away. Obviously, the Graves hit on Janmark; Janmark leaving with the injury–that’s tough to watch,” Golden Knights Pete DeBoer said.

Ryan Reaves received a double minor roughing penalty and a Match penalty. The brawl resulted in a nine-minute Colorado Avalanche power play.

The match penalty means Reaves is automatically suspended indefinitely until the NHL rules. Reaves was suspended for one game in last year’s playoffs. He will qualify as a repeat offender.

The range of penalties for Reaves ranges from a fine to multi-game suspension.