OTR: NHL Trade Rumors–Eichel, Malkin, Babcock & Panthers | VHN+

Published

4 hours ago

on

vegas golden knights, evgeni malkin, nhl trade rumors

There are some intensely interesting situations hovering on the horizon while the NHL playoffs dominate the news. While the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche begin the most anticipated series in a few years, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a huge decision looming with center Evgeni Malkin. If he waived his no-movement clause and hit the NHL Trade market, would the Florida Panthers, who have been monitoring the situation, bite on the chance?

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation gave a little more insight into one side of the process.

There is a bigger potential get on the NHL trade market than Malkin, as everyone continues to watch the Jack Eichel saga in Buffalo. Given the drama, could/will the Buffalo Sabres get full value on the NHL trade market for Eichel?

And has Mike Babcock been blacklisted?

That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record.’

