McNabb, Reaves, Krebs in COVID-19 Protocol for Vegas Golden Knights

Entering Friday’s critical Game Seven against the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights will be without key defenseman Brayden McNabb and forwards Ryan Reaves and Peyton Krebs due to the players being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

McNabb missed Game Six due to being on the list and will not return for Game Seven. Reaves was held out pending test results from Game Six and is now confirmed on the list as well. Krebs will also not be available to draw into the lineup as he lands on the list as well.

Missing McNabb takes one of the Vegas Golden Knights best shot-blocking defensemen out and robs the team of a physical presence on the blue line. Speaking of physical presence, no one brings more of that than Ryan Reaves, who will not be able to bang bodies for the VGK tonight when they need it most.

Both Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek remain game-time decisions.