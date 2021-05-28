Connect with us

Golden Knights Gameday

McNabb, Reaves, Krebs in COVID-19 Protocol for Vegas Golden Knights

Published

15 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, Brayden McNabb Marc-Andre Fleury

Entering Friday’s critical Game Seven against the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights will be without key defenseman Brayden McNabb and forwards Ryan Reaves and Peyton Krebs due to the players being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

McNabb missed Game Six due to being on the list and will not return for Game Seven. Reaves was held out pending test results from Game Six and is now confirmed on the list as well. Krebs will also not be available to draw into the lineup as he lands on the list as well.

Missing McNabb takes one of the Vegas Golden Knights best shot-blocking defensemen out and robs the team of a physical presence on the blue line. Speaking of physical presence, no one brings more of that than Ryan Reaves, who will not be able to bang bodies for the VGK tonight when they need it most.

Both Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek remain game-time decisions.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Vegas Hockey Now Editor-in-chief. Host, creator online hockey show @talkingpucktv. Yes I called NHL games.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN+ today!

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously