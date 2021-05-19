Connect with us

NHL Statement on Vegas Golden Knights Positive COVID-19 Tests

Published

21 hours ago

on

NHL vegas golden knights st. louis blues postponed

The NHL issued the following statement today in regards to several positive COVID-19 tests on both the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues.

NEW YORK (May 19, 2021) – The National Hockey League today released the following statement:

“This morning, we became aware of certain test results involving multiple Players on two Clubs (the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights) that had indicated positive results for the COVID-19 virus. Because those reported results emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error. All affected Players were immediately isolated and further testing was done involving collected samples. Those tests have returned uniformly negative results, therefore confirming that the initial reported test results were in error. As a result, all affected Players will be eligible to play in their team’s next game.”

Related Topics:

