OTR: Coyotes After Eichel; Will Patrick Roy Coach The Habs? | VHN+

The New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings have been the two most-linked teams to Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel on the NHL Trade market. Still, multiple sources tell OTR that the Arizona Coyotes have gone from a dark horse to a serious contender to acquire the disgruntled star center.

The Montreal Canadiens limped into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Barring a major upset of the Toronto Maple Leafs and a magical playoff run, Dominique Ducharme is unlikely to return as head coach of the Habs next season. One of the top candidates to be the next head coach of the storied franchise is a name well known to hockey fans, especially in Montreal. Patrick Roy.

It wouldn’t be a Boston Bruins postseason without some Tuukka Rask drama and speculation. That drama could very well likely come to a welcome conclusion for all after this season, and other NHL teams will be waiting.

That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record’:

