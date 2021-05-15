Vegas Golden Knights Featured Nationally Twice In First Round TV

After falling short in the quest for the Honda West Division title, the Vegas Golden Knights face a tough first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild starting tomorrow at noon PT on NBC.

Believe it or not, this matchup (2v3) actually has much better national presence in the US television market than the Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (1v4). Both Games One and Four will be broadcast as the national Sunday game on NBC Network, with Games Five, Six and Seven TBD.

We will have a complete breakdown of the series and more coming soon.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

Game 1

Sunday May 16 – 12 pm PT NBC, SN, TVAS

Game 2

Tuesday, May 18 – 7 pm PT NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Game 3

Thursday, May 20 – 6:30 PT NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Game 4

Saturday, May 22 – 5 pm PT NBC, SN360, TVAS

Game 5

Monday, May 24 – TBD

Game 6

Wednesday, May 26 – TBD

Game 7

Friday, May 28 – TBD