DeBoer Storms Out of Golden Knights Post Game Media Availability

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer left his post-game media availability in a huff after growing frustrated with questions following his team’s 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Usually on an even keel, DeBoer seemed short of patience to begin the session. But when the questions came around to pointing out mistakes, giving credit to Colorado or examining miscues, DeBoer’s patience waned quickly.

“You know what? If you guys (the media) want to talk about negatives tonight, you go ahead. I don’t have any for you.”

The very next question pointed out Vegas getting caught in a poor line change that leads to a Colorado goal, and DeBoer cuts it off with “next question, next question…” before leaving the podium seconds later.

Clearly, the coach is frustrated with his team’s effort. They blew a clear chance to seal the Honda West Division title and now have to hope for help to end up in first place. Colorado has two games remaining compared to just one for the Golden Knights, and if the Avalanche win both Vegas ends up in second place.

I hate to break it to DeBoer or anyone else who doesn’t want to face the music, but this team has holes. It’s not perfect. And they’re going to have to shore those things up before the playoffs. Part of the problem is eliminated when the salary cap goes away come playoffs. But the mistakes both physical and mental have to be cleaned up or regardless of talent, it will be a short run for the VGK.

More on this to come.