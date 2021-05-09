OTR: Emotional Rangers Fallout & Blame; Weekes, Halak | VHN+

It was a wild week in the NHL and the Tom Wilson saga was just the beginning which culminated in high-profile firings in New York. Did John Davidson feel ‘betrayed’ by New York Rangers owner James Dolan? How much did Glen Sather have to do with the firings of Davidson and Gorton?

There are a lot of question marks this week and a lot of emotional responses from the people behind the scenes, some of which we had to censor to protect our sources’ identity. But you’ll get the point.

Could Kevin Weekes be the next Assistant General Manager of the Rangers? Could Jaro Halak’s time with the Boston Bruins be coming to a close?

The emergence of rookie Jeremy Swayman has apparently caused the Boston Bruins to change course with their goaltending in the present and not-so-distant future.

All that and more in the latest ‘Off The Record’!

