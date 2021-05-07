Another Overtime, Another Win for the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are now a perfect 9-0 in overtime games this season, topping the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in the extra session, driving to the net on the right wing and taking a pass from Alex Tuch to beat Jordan Binnington. Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez and Nic Roy scored in regulation for Vegas.

St. Louis and Vegas go right back at it tomorrow night to wrap up the season series.

The Takeaways

Despite Robin Lehner looking a little shaky at times, he made some big saves in the third period. While he’s struggled lately and tonight was no exception, what matters is to keep picking up the wins.

Great to see Vegas rally to beat the Blues. St. Louis had really come on as of late but might be starting to return to normal. This could be a potential first-round playoff matchup, so this win means a lot to the VGK.

The T-Mobile Arena crowd was loud and proud Friday, as the Golden Knights welcomed increased capacity to 50%. It feels good to be back on the way to a full building.