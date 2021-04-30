Flat and Underpowered, Coyotes End Golden Knights Win Streak at 10

The Vegas Golden Knights franchise-record win streak comes to an end at 10 games after a 3-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena Friday night.

Adin Hill became the third goaltender to shut out the VGK this season with 24 saves. John Hayden, Michael Bunting and Christian Fischer (empty net) scored for the Coyotes.

The same two teams play again to wrap up the season series tomorrow night.

Golden Grades

Goaltending: B-

It’s not that Robin Lehner was bad. But anything less than perfection wouldn’t have earned Vegas any points tonight.

Defense: C

Not a great night, but only two even-strength goals against. The defense didn’t generate a lot of offensive chances tonight either.

Forwards: D

I realize the Golden Knights were playing with 11 forwards, missing Jonathan Marchessault in the lineup in more ways than one. Finishing with 24 shots just isn’t good enough against a Coyotes team that had to play desperate hockey to keep its playoff hopes alive. Vegas has to find ways to generate – and finish – more chances. A game like this gives you that lump back in your throat that hearkens back to the lack of scoring in last year’s playoffs.

Special Teams: C

The power play didn’t look great, whiffing on two chance for. The penalty kill keeps on rolling, going 2-for-2.

The Takeaways

I said it earlier, but a game like this worries me. Vegas has this odd thing where the offense just randomly disappears. It didn’t look good at all tonight.

Missing Jonathan Marchessault definitely hurt the Golden Knights. Mattias Janmark was moved up the lineup to play in his spot, but the line failed to produce.

The only real defenseman I noticed, for the most part, was Alex Pietrangelo. He played a solid game and was trying hard to make things happen offensively, especially late in the game.

It’s a good thing these two teams go right back at it, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a chance for redemption.