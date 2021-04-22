Tom’s Daily: VGK Clinch Playoff Berth, Lehner’s Frustrations; more

Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights have become the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth; Marc-Andre Fleury has been a model of consistency for the VGK; Robin Lehner is frustrated by the NHL and its COVID-19 policies; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the NHL with a win over the San Jose Sharks last night. (VegasHockeyNow)

Robin Lehner is frustrated by the NHL COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, even accusing the league of outright lying to the players. (Sportsnet)

Marc-Andre Fleury has been a model of consistency for the Vegas Golden Knights, once again leading the team to the playoffs fo the fourth straight season. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

The NHL says it hopes to start next season on or around October 12, which would be roughly a week later than normal. (TSN)

The must-read 31 Thoughts for this week. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

Hockey Canada is turning a corner, naming Roberto Luongo Team Canada GM for the upcoming world championships. (The Globe and Mail)