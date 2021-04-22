Connect with us

Tom's Daily

Tom’s Daily: VGK Clinch Playoff Berth, Lehner’s Frustrations; more

Published

11 hours ago

on

Robin Lehner Vegas Golden Knights

Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights have become the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth; Marc-Andre Fleury has been a model of consistency for the VGK; Robin Lehner is frustrated by the NHL and its COVID-19 policies; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the NHL with a win over the San Jose Sharks last night. (VegasHockeyNow)

Robin Lehner is frustrated by the NHL COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, even accusing the league of outright lying to the players. (Sportsnet)

Marc-Andre Fleury has been a model of consistency for the Vegas Golden Knights, once again leading the team to the playoffs fo the fourth straight season. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

The NHL says it hopes to start next season on or around October 12, which would be roughly a week later than normal. (TSN)

The must-read 31 Thoughts for this week. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

Hockey Canada is turning a corner, naming Roberto Luongo Team Canada GM for the upcoming world championships. (The Globe and Mail)

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Vegas Hockey Now Editor-in-chief. Host, creator online hockey show @talkingpucktv. Yes I called NHL games.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN+ today!

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously