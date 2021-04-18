Vegas Golden Knights Complete Sweep of Ducks; Face Sharks Tomorrow Night

The Vegas Golden Knights completed the series sweep of the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday with a 5-2 win in California, moving back into a first place tie in the Honda West Division. The VGK have a quick turnaround as they host the San Jose Sharks tomorrow night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas has now won six consecutive games dating back to Friday, April 9 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Marc-Andre Fleury hit the 20-win plateau and four different Golden Knights scored, including Max Pacioretty’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season. Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Nic Roy and Alex Tuch (empty net) also scored for Vegas.

Golden Grades

Goaltending – B

Marc-Andre Fleury was good and just like Friday night, the chances were mostly perimeter on Sunday. Fleury finished the game with 33 saves for the victory. Not a whole lot to pick on here, a good, solid game.

Defense – B+

Once again the defense was good in front of Marc-Andre Fleury, with the Ducks mostly held to perimeter chances and even when they did get shots off, the D sold out and blocked shots. Giving up a pair of goals keeps the grade from being higher, but a good game overall. Plus Shea Theodore’s home run pass to Mark Stone was a thing of beauty.

Forwards – B+

Another solid outing producing four goals or more for the VGK for the 23rd time this season. Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on the scoresheet is always a good thing, and nice to see Nic Roy scoring as well. Alex Tuch was rewarded for a good game with an empty-net goal. Mattias Janmark has been a solid addition to the club, giving the VGK even more flexibility up front.

The Takeaways

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith only played three short shifts in the third period, totaling only 63 seconds. There was no immediate word on what might have happened. He finished with no points and a minus-1 in 12:34 of ice time.

In Vegas’ six straight wins, they’ve out-scored opponents 25-10.

The Golden Knights will now play three more games this week against teams with sub-.500 records: one against the Ducks and a pair against the San Jose Sharks.

Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 20th win this season, hitting that plateau for the 13th time in his career.

Mark Stone (3-6-9) and Max Pacioretty (3-4-7) each have four-game point streaks in progress.