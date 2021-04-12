Instant Analysis: Vegas Golden Knights Add Mattias Janmark

The Vegas Golden Knights have added depth at the NHL trade deadline with the acquisition of Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Janmark, 28, is a natural center who gives the Golden Knights more depth at center – arguably the weakest spot on the team. After trading Paul Stastny prior to the start of the season and seeing Cody Glass isn’t quite ready to take the next step just yet, it appears VGK GM Kelly McCrimmon saw the need to shore things up in the middle prior to a playoff run.

The 6-1, 195-pound Janmark has 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games with a minus-17 rating. His advanced stats are mostly average and underwhelming, but as a player who can slot in the bottom six forwards and provide that extra depth with a little bit of scoring touch it’s exactly what the doctor ordered for the Golden Knights.

What most excites me about Janmark is that he’s a hockey player. Doesn’t shy away from the physical stuff, and really enjoys being out there. Janmark is a guy who can provide some jam and a little jam goes a long way in the playoffs. It’s not a move that sets the world on fire, but I like it for what Vegas needs without breaking the bank.

Simply put, the VGK didn’t have to hit a home run. Sure, they could have swung for the fences but Janmark is a low-cost move that provides them a veteran pivot and could play an important role down the stretch.

Janmark has a cap hit of $2.25M and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. to that end, the Golden Knights also add minor-league defenseman Nick DeSimone from the San Jose Sharks.

In return, the Golden Knights send Chicago a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick. The Sharks received a 2022 5th round pick.