Tom’s Daily: VGK Make History Against Blues; Hall Talks Heat Up; more

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights make history in blowout win over Blues; Taylor Hall trade talks heading up; Brent Sutter’s concern for his son Brandon as he battles COVID-19 along with the other Vancouver Canucks; Jack Campbell ties Leafs record; more.

VGK

Alex Pietrangelo’s return to St. Louis was almost lost in the shuffle as the Vegas Golden Knights trounced the Blues 6-1 Monday night. A franchise record of 15 different players found the scoresheet for the VGK. (VegasHockeyNow)

Golden Grades for last night include top marks for goaltending and not-so-great special teams. (VegasHockeyNow)

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is teaming up with the players, coaches and even Bill Foley to create “My Favorite Things” gift baskets to auction off for charity. (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

NHL

It seems as if the talks for Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall are heating up ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (TSN)

Also, TSN’s Trade Bait list is a good place to bookmark ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (TSN)

Former NHLer Brent Sutter is concerned for his son Brandon and all of his teammates on the Vancouver Canucks who are battling COVID-19 right now. (Sportsnet)

Jack Campbell has tied a Toronto Maple Leafs record with nine straight wins. That’s a lot of great goaltending history. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

Sad but not unexpected news. The coroner has ruled that Miracle on Ice Team USA member Mark Pavelich’s death was a suicide. (Yahoo! Sports)

Twenty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Rochester, NY. (WHAM)