Record-Setting Night for Golden Knights in Rout of Blues

It was a record-setting evening for the Vegas Golden Knights as fifteen different players recorded at least a point in a 6-1 rout of the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Alec Martinez led the offensive explosion with two goals including the game winner. Will Carrier, Nic Hauge, Jonathan Marchessault and Tomas Nosek also scored in the game.

The game actually seemed to favor St. Louis for part of the first period, as Vegas leaned on goaltender Robin Lehner early. Lehner made several quality stops to keep Vegas from falling behind long enough to ignite the offense.

St. Louis now has just one point in its last seven games (0-6-1) and have fallen out of a playoff position.

Tom’s Takeaways:

Fifteen different VGK players ended up on the scoresheet, a team single-game record.

Looking at the score you wouldn’t know it, but Robin Lehner was important early on. The game was still pretty much up for grabs in the first period when St. Louis had its best chances but Lehner shut the door. Good to see him sharp at the start and then be able to cruise most of the rest of the way.

The two-goal game for Alec Martinez was his first with the Vegas Golden Knights and second in his career.

Alex Pietrangelo’s feed to set up Will Carrier’s goal was tremendous. Pietrangelo activated down the right wing boards and fed it straight in front to Carrier, who had his stick planted firmly on the ice and shoveled the puck home. Those are the kinds of plays that show you why you invested the money and term in him.

Tonight was the last night of Chandler Stephenson’s suspension, he should return for the second game of the set with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Vegas has scored 16 goals in the last three games against the St. Louis Blues.