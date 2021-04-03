Offense Fails Vegas Golden Knights Again in 2-1 Loss To Wild

The Minnesota Wild packed all the offense they would need into a pair of goals 55 seconds apart in a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night.

The Wild have now won four straight over the Golden Knights after losing the first two games of the season series.

Vegas failed to penetrate the Wild defense for quality scoring chances the entire evening. Credit Minnesota for keeping the VGK on the perimeter and blocking plenty of shots for goaltender Cam Talbot, who finished with 27 saves.

Tomas Nosek scored the only goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves in the loss.

The Takeaways

Minnesota is laughing after that game. The entire evening the Vegas Golden Knights were playing on the perimeter, trying to bomb shots in from the outside to little effect. High-danger scoring chances were almost non-existent for the VGK.

The offense was also ineffective in many other facets, including zone entries, puck retrieval and puck battles. This little slump the Golden Knights find themselves in seems to be something that a little more effort and attention to detail should repair, but it just wasn’t there tonight.

Scoring is becoming a concern now. For all the reasons I just listed Vegas really didn’t generate those quality scoring chances like they usually do. The few times they did Minnesota got bodies and sticks in the way or got a save from Talbot. If one guy would have broken through tonight, the result could have been a lot different. Instead, we’re looking around for someone to step up. Still.

Minnesota is going to be a difficult out come the playoffs. They clog the lanes, take away time and space, and really sell out to block shots. There simply wasn’t enough movement from both puck carrier and potential pass targets to beat Minnesota’s clog job.

Tonight is the first time under Pete DeBoer that the Vegas Golden Knights have lost three straight games.

I’m glad I don’t have to polish this one up for the fans. I know a lot of the rhetoric will be “we didn’t execute” and “we have to be better” but when do we get to see some fire return to the play? It’s been lackluster and ineffective. Something has to change.