Vegas Golden Knights To Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Yesterday, Vegas Golden Knight owner Bill Foley made mention of COVID-19 vaccines being available for the players. Today after practice, Vegas Golden Knights forward and NHLPA representative Alex Tuch talked about the team being able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He made it clear that while vaccines have been talked about, it was a personal choice for each player and staff member.

“Pressure free,” Tuch said, adding that he and most members of the team would be keeping their decision private.

In the coming weeks I’m sure we will hear more about teams and players across all sports being vaccinated as doses become more readily available. Many states have opened up vaccines to those age 16 (or 18) and older as demand slows down.

Overall it’s a good place for the continent to be, seeing shots become available to the least vulnerable populations. It means that the opportunity is there for those that want the shots. Plus it also indicates the potential for herd immunity increasing. Finally, it means there’s a chance that we can on with whatever our new normal will look like, and that includes things like attending sporting events and traveling for away games.