Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson Suspended Three Games For Elbow vs. LA Kings
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has been suspended three games by the NHL after elbowing LA Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot.
Stephenson will miss Thursday and Saturday’s games against the Minnesota Wild and Monday against the St. Louis Blues. He will also forfeit $71,120.70 in salary.
The hit happened in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
