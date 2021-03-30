Tom’s Daily: Lehner Wins; Pietrangelo Practicing; Stone Disrespected?

Tom’s Daily: Robin Lehner settled in after an early goal against and then settled his teammates down in a 4-1 Vegas Golden Knights win over the LA Kings Monday night; Alex Pietrangelo is close to a return; Mark Stone disrespected?; VGK sign Peter DiLiberatore to an entry-level contract; more.

VGK

Despite allowing a goal just one minute into the game Monday, Robin Lehner settled himself and his teammates down by holding the fort in the game’s first ten minutes. Vegas rallied with four unanswered goals to win going away 4-1. (VegasHockeyNow)

Alex Pietrangelo is practicing with the VGK again and appears close to a return. (VegasHockeyNow)

Mark Stone disrespected? According to the Ottawa Sun’s Don Brennan, yes. Yes he is. (Ottawa Sun)

Vegas has inked Quinnipiac defensive standout Peter DiLiberatore to an entry-level deal. (NHL.com)

NHL

As a Buffalo native, the Sabres spiral pains me. It’s now 18 in a row after blowing a 3-0 third period lead and losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime. (Yahoo! Sports)

The NHL trade deadline is two weeks away. Two weeks away! Here we go… (NHL.com)

It looks like Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will miss 12 weeks at least after a gruesome injury and surgery to repair a fracture this week. (Sportsnet)

Patrick Marleau has moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time games played list. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

Twin sisters aim to help other aspiring Indigenous hockey players. (CBC)

Another loss for the NHL community as Bobby Schmautz, remembered by many Boston Bruins fans as the OT goal scorer in Game Four of the 1978 Stanley Cup Final, passed away at the age of 76. (NHL.com)