Connect with us

Tom's Daily

Tom’s Daily: Lehner Wins; Pietrangelo Practicing; Stone Disrespected?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights

Tom’s Daily: Robin Lehner settled in after an early goal against and then settled his teammates down in a 4-1 Vegas Golden Knights win over the LA Kings Monday night; Alex Pietrangelo is close to a return; Mark Stone disrespected?; VGK sign Peter DiLiberatore to an entry-level contract; more.

VGK

Despite allowing a goal just one minute into the game Monday, Robin Lehner settled himself and his teammates down by holding the fort in the game’s first ten minutes. Vegas rallied with four unanswered goals to win going away 4-1. (VegasHockeyNow)

Alex Pietrangelo is practicing with the VGK again and appears close to a return. (VegasHockeyNow)

Mark Stone disrespected? According to the Ottawa Sun’s Don Brennan, yes. Yes he is. (Ottawa Sun)

Vegas has inked Quinnipiac defensive standout Peter DiLiberatore to an entry-level deal. (NHL.com)

NHL

As a Buffalo native, the Sabres spiral pains me. It’s now 18 in a row after blowing a 3-0 third period lead and losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime. (Yahoo! Sports)

The NHL trade deadline is two weeks away. Two weeks away! Here we go… (NHL.com)

It looks like Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will miss 12 weeks at least after a gruesome injury and surgery to repair a fracture this week. (Sportsnet)

Patrick Marleau has moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time games played list. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

Twin sisters aim to help other aspiring Indigenous hockey players. (CBC)

Another loss for the NHL community as Bobby Schmautz, remembered by many Boston Bruins fans as the OT goal scorer in Game Four of the 1978 Stanley Cup Final, passed away at the age of 76. (NHL.com)

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Vegas Hockey Now Editor-in-chief. Host, creator online hockey show @talkingpucktv. Yes I called NHL games.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN+ today!

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously