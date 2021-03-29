Connect with us

Alex Pietrangelo Practicing With Golden Knights, Nears Return

11 hours ago

Alex Pietrangelo practiced with the Vegas Golden Knights today wearing a red no-contact jersey. After morning skate Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer called Pietrangelo day-to-day.

“It’s just all how he responds the next day to what we did today,” DeBoer said. “(Pietrangelo) had a good skate yesterday and responded well today… we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

The Golden Knights have been without Pietrangelo in the lineup for 12 games including tonight’s matchup with the LA Kings. He also missed a stretch of three games earlier this season.

In 18 games this season the King City, Ontario native has eight assists and 10 points to go with a plus-8 rating. More importantly his GF% (57.6), DFF% (53.5), Rel DFF (3.2), CF% 53.1, Rel CF (2.3) (PuckPedia) are all solid and the Golden Knights are clearly a better team with him in the lineup.

Alex Pietrangelo won’t play tonight but could potentially return for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

