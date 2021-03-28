OTR: Hall Cost ‘Comical’. ‘Wild Wild West’ NHL Trade Deadline? | VHN+

The NHL Trade Deadline is two weeks from Monday. The Canadian quarantine, which caused frets and worries, was reduced from 14 to seven days last week, so the hope is the floodgates will open, and we will see some action on the trade front.

There’s already plenty of NHL Trade chatter. Just like the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline, Buffalo Sabres winger Taylor Hall is smack dab in the middle of that chatter, but some “Off the Record” sources had some stern words for the Sabres asking rice.

Will we go back to the ‘Wild Wild West’ in the West Division?

Are big changes on the horizon in Philadelphia and Boston?

That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record.’

This content is for VHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for the first year! You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for the first year! Join us! –OR– Log in