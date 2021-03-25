Tom’s Daily: Pacioretty, Pietrangelo Updates; Big Series With Avs; more

Tom’s Daily: Max Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo injury updates; Golden Knights set for big series with Avalanche; Tim Peel fallout; St. Louis Blues legend Bob Plager dies in crash; NHL lottery changes; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading to Denver for the biggest and most important series of the season so far. They’ll play a pair of games against the Colorado Avalanche that could have a big impact on the top of the Honda West Division. Here’s our preview. (VegasHockeyNow)

Yesterday Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer provided injury updates on both Max Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo. (VegasHockeyNow)

How NHL Draft Lottery changes could affect the VGK. (VegasGoldenKnights)

NHL

A hot mic. An f-bomb. Signalling intent to call a penalty against one team. The Tim Peel fallout continues. I did a podcast about the real issue behind this (shameless plug), and there are a lot of opinions going around in all directions. Here’s reaction from: ESPN – CBS Sports (long-term implications) – Tampa Bay Tribune (Lightning player Pat Maroon on giving Peel a second chance) – Sportsnet (mixed reactions) – The Globe and Mail (real vs. unwritten rules debate).

St. Louis Blues legend Bobby Plager has died in a car crash. I was lucky enough to meet Bobby back when I called games for the Nashville Predators. He had a larger-than-life personality, was a gifted storyteller, and could hold a crowd in thrall with tales from his playing days and beyond. Condolences to his family and the entire Blues organization. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

Count the Montreal Canadiens as one of the teams expected to lay low at the NHL trade deadline according to GM Marc Bergevin. (TSN)

Hockeyverse

Buffalo Sabres (and Bandits) in-arena host fired after his local radio show co-host compared the skin tones of black women to shades on a toaster. (Yahoo Sports Canada)

Andrew Copp’s four-goal game turned into a $100k payday for one lucky fan. (MLive)