Seven More Trade Partners Just Became Viable for the Golden Knights

11 hours ago

NHL vegas golden knights st. louis blues postponed

The Canadian government looks ready to approve a shortened seven-day quarantine period for NHL players with heavier testing according to the CBC.

The deal will apply to NHL players playing in the US traded to Canadian teams and is expected to be approved ahead of the April 12 NHL Trade Deadline.

Approval has already been given from each province containing an NHL team.

The move makes it easier to trade players between the all-Canadian Scotiabank North Division and any other division as they will only have to quarantine for a week instead of the current two weeks. Recently, the Canadian government extended its travel ban from the US for non-essential personnel to late April.

Should the Golden Knights look to make a deal with any of the Canadian teams, players coming to the VGK would be bound by quarantine guidelines in the USA and the State of Nevada.

