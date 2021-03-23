Tom’s Daily: Kolesar Scores First NHL Goal; Trolls; GWAR; more

Tom’s Daily: Keegan Kolesar nets his first NHL goal; Vegas Golden Knights down the St. Louis Blues with a four-goal third period; NHL Draft Lottery Changes Approved; NHL Looking To Reach More Latinos; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights exploded for four goals in the third period last night to beat the St. Louis Blues going away. Here’s our recap and report card for you. (VegasHockeyNow)

Keegan Kolesar scored his first NHL goal last night in his 26th NHL game. It’s hard to say if he was more excited or the rest of the Vegas Golden Knights were more excited for him. Either way, a tremendous milestone for a young player. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NHL

The NHL Draft Lottery changes have been approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors at Tuesday’s meeting. (TSN)

The North Division had its first COVID-19 cancellation when the Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers game was postponed. Here’s the latest. (Sportsnet)

Suddenly the Florida Panthers are must-see TV as the cats have games added to the NBC national broadcast schedule. (FloridaHockeyNow)

Ilya Sorokin has won eight in a row for the New York Islanders. It’s not beyond the pale to call this the best goaltending tandem in the game right now. (NYIHockeyNow)

Hockeyverse

Hunter Miska is tired of internet trolls (as are we all). He’s deleted his Twitter and is focusing even more on returning to the NHL. I know Hunter from his time in the Arizona Coyotes system. He’s a good young man and I have no doubt he will clear the noise and make a run at the league again. (ColoradoHockeyNow)

Hockey-based fashion and GWAR? Hockey-based fashion and GWAR. (Blabbermouth)

The NHL is trying to reach more Latinos with the game as the population grows. (NY Times)