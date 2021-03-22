Tom’s Daily: VGK Streak Snapped; Max Pacioretty Out; Avs Trade; more

Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights win streak stops at five; Max Pacioretty day-to-day with lower body injury; Colorado Avalanche net goalie from Buffalo Sabres; 2021 NCAA Men’s Hockey field of 16 set; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights had its win streak snapped at five games after last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings. At Vegas Hockey Now, it seems Tom Callahan (read Tom’s Takeaways) and Danny Webster (Energy Arrives Too Late) are seeing similar things. Either way, it was too little, too late for the VGK. This team can’t just turn on the tap every time they need goals. Maybe this will be a warning. Maybe not.

Max Pacioretty missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

Jonas Johansson has been traded to the Colorado Avalanche from the Buffalo Sabres, right into the thick of the Honda West Division playoff race. The Avs have been searching for a backup since the most recent candidate Hunter Miska hasn’t been able to hold the job. Without Pavel Francouz for the remainder of the season, this could make or break the Avs positioning for the post-season. (ColoradoHockeyNow)

It’s rare that we see a faceoff violation called, but Patrick Marleau was called for one and almost immediately the St. Louis Blues scored on the power play. The San Jose Sharks are angry about the call. There’s a lot of levels to this, but here’s some perspective from SanJose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng. (SanJoseHockeyNow)

You have to believe the New York Islanders are looking to replace Anders Lee for the rest of the season. Missing your captain stinks, but the upside is now the Islanders have the cap room to go shopping if they can put the deals together. Remember how close they were to bringing in Zach Parise even without the extra room Lee’s LTIR gives them? Keep an eye on Long Island. (NYIHockeyNow)

Hockeyverse

The NCAA men’s hockey field of 16 has been set for the tournament. College hockey just keeps getting better and better, and this year should be no exception despite the pandemic. (NCAA)

Straight from our good man Dan Kingerski at PittsburghHockeyNow, this is an important story in the Hockeyverse: The Ontario Reign united the first all-black line in hockey since the 1940s. Quintin Byfield will be a star, and Akil Thomas is pretty good, too. The AHL needs more love all the way around really.