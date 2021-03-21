Vegas Golden Knights
Max Pacioretty Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights will be without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty for today’s game against the Los Angeles Kings after suffering a lower body injury. He has been listed as day-to-day.
Pacioretty has 16 goals to lead the team this season and his 30 points are second on the team behind captain Mark Stone. He scored twice in Saturday night’s win over the Kings.
Vegas Hockey Now will update the story as more information becomes available.
